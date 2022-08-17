Smith Salley & Associates Has $492,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,293 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,470,795,000 after purchasing an additional 333,863 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $1,504,904,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Autodesk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,112,980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,156,529,000 after purchasing an additional 186,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,566,451 shares of the software company’s stock worth $999,908,000 after acquiring an additional 99,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Autodesk by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,264,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $917,874,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $233.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 106.20 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.49 and a 200-day moving average of $202.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.10.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

