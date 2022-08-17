Smith Salley & Associates Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $206.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $179.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

