Smith Salley & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Smith Salley & Associates cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $200.99 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

