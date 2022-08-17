Smith Salley & Associates Sells 52 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.23.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $233.71 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.83 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.54 and its 200-day moving average is $247.87. The company has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

