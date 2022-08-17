Smith Salley & Associates Sells 97 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,764 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 117.4% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.68.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $553.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $244.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $502.59 and its 200 day moving average is $518.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

