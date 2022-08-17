Smith Salley & Associates Trims Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Allstate were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Allstate by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Allstate by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Allstate by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Insider Activity

Allstate Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $129.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.91. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.47%.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.