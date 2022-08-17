Smith Salley & Associates Trims Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.71.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $241.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

