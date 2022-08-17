Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,160,827 shares of company stock worth $12,460,958 over the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of SNAP opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

