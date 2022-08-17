Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,160,827 shares of company stock worth $12,460,958 over the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Snap Trading Up 3.0 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNAP opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

