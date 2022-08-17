Snowball (SNOB) Market Capitalization Achieves $200,703.52

Snowball (SNOB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 39.3% against the dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for about $0.0391 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $200,703.52 and approximately $3,526.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002280 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00013591 BTC.
About Snowball
Snowball’s total supply is 17,726,777 coins and its circulating supply is 5,136,957 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.
Buying and Selling Snowball
