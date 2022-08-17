Snowball (SNOB) Market Capitalization Achieves $200,703.52

Snowball (SNOB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 39.3% against the dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for about $0.0391 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $200,703.52 and approximately $3,526.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00013591 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,726,777 coins and its circulating supply is 5,136,957 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

