SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) traded down 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.17. 39,939 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,414,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $774.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in SomaLogic by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SomaLogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in SomaLogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SomaLogic by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,510,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,256 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in SomaLogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

