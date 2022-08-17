Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435,542 shares during the period. Sony Group makes up 1.2% of AGF Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $157,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,167,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,776,000 after purchasing an additional 57,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,032,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 883,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 822,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,540,000 after purchasing an additional 72,967 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE SONY traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,695. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $133.75. The stock has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.61.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

