Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.89 and last traded at $6.97. 326,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 34,648,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,740,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,209,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,700,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676,300 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,499,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,169,000 after purchasing an additional 507,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

