Sovryn Price Tops $0.57 on Top Exchanges (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Sovryn coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00002386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sovryn has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sovryn has a total market cap of $12.86 million and $152,103.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sovryn

Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,427,038 coins. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC.

Sovryn Coin Trading

