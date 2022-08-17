Sovryn Price Tops $0.57 on Top Exchanges (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Sovryn coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00002386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sovryn has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sovryn has a total market cap of $12.86 million and $152,103.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002385 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00037323 BTC.
About Sovryn
Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,427,038 coins. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC.
Sovryn Coin Trading
