Spaceswap SHAKE 1-Day Volume Hits $12,862.00 (SHAKE)

Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Spaceswap SHAKE has a total market capitalization of $148,577.41 and approximately $12,862.00 worth of Spaceswap SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spaceswap SHAKE coin can currently be purchased for $195.75 or 0.00834692 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Spaceswap SHAKE has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002279 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00013430 BTC.
Spaceswap SHAKE Profile
Spaceswap SHAKE’s total supply is 759 coins. Spaceswap SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
Buying and Selling Spaceswap SHAKE
