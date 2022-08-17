Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:LOV opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

