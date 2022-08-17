SparkPoint Fuel Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $52,685.53 and approximately $49.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002287 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00013520 BTC.
About SparkPoint Fuel
SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi.
Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel
Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.