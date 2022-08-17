SparkPoint (SRK) Price Down 11.5% This Week

SparkPoint (SRK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and $283,719.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SparkPoint has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,424.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004314 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00128846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00034771 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00066735 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,344,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,791,387,424 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem.

SparkPoint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.