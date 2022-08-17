SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 29,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 223,526 shares.The stock last traded at $29.53 and had previously closed at $30.01.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWX. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 839.6% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 474.5% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

