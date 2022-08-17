SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.68. The stock had a trading volume of 133,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,869. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $158.02 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

