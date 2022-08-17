SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 58,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 604,105 shares.The stock last traded at $131.35 and had previously closed at $130.89.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 174,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after acquiring an additional 49,578 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

