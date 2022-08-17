SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Stake Boosted by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,391 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $13,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of SPYX stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $104.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,714. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $118.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.06.
