SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth $675,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $52.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.22. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

