SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,662,000 after acquiring an additional 451,292 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,450,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after purchasing an additional 257,307 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,311,000 after buying an additional 65,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,048,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $481.07 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $400.05 and a 1 year high of $533.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $434.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.96.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

