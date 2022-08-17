Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Special Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $16.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72.

Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund

About Special Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 42,067 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.