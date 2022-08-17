Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.
Special Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $16.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72.
Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
