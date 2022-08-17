Spectris (LON:SXS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,879.66

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,879.66 ($34.80) and traded as high as GBX 3,111 ($37.59). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 3,078 ($37.19), with a volume of 160,017 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,485 ($42.11) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($44.10) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,835 ($46.34) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,424 ($41.37).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,702.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,899.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,880.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.10 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.11%.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

