Splintershards (SPS) Price Reaches $0.0679 on Exchanges

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Splintershards has a market cap of $53.84 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Splintershards Profile

SPS is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 897,344,727 coins and its circulating supply is 793,171,847 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands.

Splintershards Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

