Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.80 and last traded at $66.55. 116,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 389,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.06.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Capital LTD raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Capital LTD now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,863,000. Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 80,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1,098.4% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 66,950 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 217.3% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 72,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 49,670 shares during the last quarter.

