Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,466 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

SBUX traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $88.33. The company had a trading volume of 101,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310,456. The stock has a market cap of $101.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average is $82.60. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

