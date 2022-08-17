Startek (NYSE:SRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Startek Trading Up 0.5 %

SRT opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.97 million, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.52. Startek has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $7.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Startek alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Startek

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Startek during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Startek by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Startek during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Startek during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Startek by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Startek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Startek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Startek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.