STASIS EURO (EURS) Market Capitalization Tops $125.77 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00004285 BTC on major exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $125.77 million and $19.25 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

