Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.58.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of PRU opened at $105.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.45. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $124.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

