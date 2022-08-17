Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys 102 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,823,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,503 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,013 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $118,115,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $161.15 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.96 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.34.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

