Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $512,000 Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

Garmin Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 20.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $99.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $92.31 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.75.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Garmin’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

