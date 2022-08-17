Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,077,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $150.96 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.02 and a 200 day moving average of $148.07.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

