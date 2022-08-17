Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $721,000 in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,784 shares of company stock valued at $7,350,633. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $60.76 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HZNP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Articles

