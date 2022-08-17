Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,211 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $117.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.70 and a one year high of $217.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.07.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.77) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

