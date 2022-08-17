Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New $560,000 Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $330,922.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,180,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,453,107 shares of company stock worth $97,920,299 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.4 %

CG stock opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

