Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $8,341,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 53.5% in the first quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 387,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,848,000 after purchasing an additional 134,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TM. Macquarie lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Toyota Motor Profile

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $159.42 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $152.14 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.92 and its 200 day moving average is $168.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

