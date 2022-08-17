Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth $45,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alliant Energy

In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Argus raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

LNT stock opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

