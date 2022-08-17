Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $134,927.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,417.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total value of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,977 shares in the company, valued at $556,229.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $134,927.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,276 shares of company stock worth $1,501,009 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRTC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $154.30 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $169.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.14. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Stories

