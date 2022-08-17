Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Tops $3.21

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $37.10 million and $2.07 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $3.21 or 0.00013718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,420.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.62 or 0.00574800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.81 or 0.00259656 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00048669 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000101 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001444 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002201 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,547,532 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

