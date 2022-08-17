Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Sterling Bancorp Stock Performance

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $305.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.79. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 50.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.