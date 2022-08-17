Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,456,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 113,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,927,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 114,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 22,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.63.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $214.12 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.88 and a 200-day moving average of $202.47. The company has a market capitalization of $136.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.02. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

