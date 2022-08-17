Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 2,905 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $92.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.74 and a 200 day moving average of $81.91. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $136.61.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

