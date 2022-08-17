Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,665,000 after acquiring an additional 621,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,523,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,135,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,912,000 after acquiring an additional 312,498 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 121,116.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. now owns 1,827,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,720,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,641,000 after purchasing an additional 359,244 shares during the last quarter.

SHV stock opened at $110.05 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.95 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

