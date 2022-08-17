Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 8,912 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,912 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,261,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49,122 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 24,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $92.70 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $81.26 and a twelve month high of $107.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.62 and a 200-day moving average of $88.91.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

