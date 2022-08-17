StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Zynga Price Performance

ZNGA stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Zynga

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 168.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Zynga by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

