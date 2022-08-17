StockNews.com Lowers Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LANC. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Lancaster Colony from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark lowered Lancaster Colony from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.67.

Shares of LANC opened at $151.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.70. Lancaster Colony has a twelve month low of $116.85 and a twelve month high of $191.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

In other news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,928.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 57.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

