StockNews.com Upgrades CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) to “Buy”

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.20.
CBRE Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.40. 1,089,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,787. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average of $85.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,637,000 after purchasing an additional 831,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,755,000 after purchasing an additional 846,053 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,999,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,706,000 after purchasing an additional 540,866 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,885,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,681,000 after purchasing an additional 140,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,295,000 after purchasing an additional 88,304 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CBRE Group Company Profile
CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.
