StockNews.com Upgrades Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hallador Energy from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of Hallador Energy stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.03 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.56. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74.

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 305,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 161,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 692,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 156,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 136,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

